Section 144 comes into force across Punjab from 1st to 10th Muharram

LAHORE – Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the region from 1st to 10th Muharram-ul-Haram as part of comprehensive security plan aimed at maintaining law and order, ensuring religious harmony, and safeguarding lives and property during the sacred month.

According to orders issued by the Punjab Home Department, a series of restrictions will remain in force throughout Muharram to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the peaceful conduct of processions and religious gatherings.

Under the restrictions, no new practices or innovations will be allowed in Muharram processions and majalis. The display of weapons, firearms, explosive materials, or other dangerous items at public places has also been prohibited without prior approval from the competent authority.

The government has imposed a complete ban on provocative slogans, gestures, speeches, or activities that may hurt public sentiments, religious beliefs, or sectarian groups. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against individuals found spreading sectarian, ethnic, or religious hatred through social media or any other platform.

As part of enhanced security measures, the construction of bunkers or fortified positions on rooftops located along procession routes has been banned. Residents have also been directed not to store stones, bricks, bottles, garbage, or any other objects on rooftops that could potentially be used to disrupt processions or threaten public safety.

The notification further prohibits spectators from gathering on rooftops of buildings or on shopfront platforms situated along procession routes during the movement of Muharram processions.

To strengthen security arrangements on key days of mourning, the Punjab government has announced a ban on motorcycle pillion riding on 9th and 10th Muharram. However, the restriction will not apply to women, senior citizens, and law enforcement personnel.

Officials said all other restrictions under Section 144 will remain effective from 1st Muharram until 10th Muharram, while the double-riding ban will only be enforced on Ashura days.

The restrictions have been imposed under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, by the Punjab Home Secretary. Authorities said the move is intended to preserve peace, maintain public order, and promote inter-sect harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Home Department has also directed authorities to launch extensive public awareness campaigns through electronic, print, and digital media to ensure citizens remain informed about the restrictions and cooperate with security agencies during the observance of Muharram.