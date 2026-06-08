Pak Army, Rangers called in across Punjab for Muharram Security

LAHORE – As Muharram approaches, Punjab moved to tighten security across the region by requesting deployment of Pakistan Army companies and Rangers as part of a broader plan to ensure peaceful observance of religious gatherings and processions.

With arrival of new Islamic year just days away, Punjab government moved to enforce extraordinary security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram, formally seeking the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel across the province to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

Punjab Home Department approached Federal Ministry of Interior requesting services of 137 companies of security forces for Muharram duties. The request includes 61 companies of the Pakistan Army and 76 companies of Rangers, reflecting the scale of security arrangements being planned for one of the most sensitive periods of the year.

The move comes on recommendation of Punjab Police, which has been preparing a comprehensive security strategy for Muharram processions, majalis, and other religious gatherings. Authorities say the additional forces will assist law enforcement agencies in ensuring a peaceful environment and responding swiftly to any security challenges.

Sources said the deployment has been sought for 39 districts across Punjab, where security concerns traditionally increase during Muharram due to large public gatherings and processions.

Officials maintained that the objective is to provide foolproof security to mourners and citizens while ensuring uninterrupted observance of religious events throughout the holy month. The federal government is expected to review the request and finalize arrangements for the deployment of troops and Rangers personnel ahead of Muharram.

The large-scale demand for security forces highlights the government’s determination to maintain law and order as millions of people are expected to participate in Muharram-related activities across Punjab.