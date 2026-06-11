‘Great People’: Trump again applauds Pakistan’s push for Iran Deal, Regional Stability

ISLAMABAD – At time when tensions between US and Iran are once again making headlines, President Donald Trump hailed Pakistan, praising Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts, as the South Asian nation is still working behind the scenes to encourage a deal with Iran, highlighting country’s growing role as a bridge between rival powers and a voice for regional stability.

The growing diplomatic influence gets massive boost after US President Donald Trump publicly praised Islamabad’s role in easing regional tensions, crediting Field Marshal Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with encouraging dialogue with Iran and helping prevent potentially dangerous conflicts.

Speaking amid renewed uncertainty surrounding US-Iran relations, POTUS revealed that Pakistan had urged restraint during recent tensions involving Tehran and acknowledged Islamabad’s continued efforts to push for a diplomatic resolution.

US President Trump: We have the most powerful military in the world, but we are holding back against Iran at the request of Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. pic.twitter.com/6W2M0yXAhM — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 10, 2026

“Pakistan is still working on trying to get Iran to do what’s right and make a deal,” Trump said, describing Pakistanis as “great people” and recognizing the country’s engagement in efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

American President also mentioned that Pakistan played role in preventing a serious escalation between India and Pakistan. Referring to regional diplomacy, he said efforts involving Islamabad helped stop a situation that could have spiraled into a conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The comments shows one of strongest public endorsements of Pakistan’s diplomatic role from a US president in recent years and come as Islamabad seeks to position itself as a key interlocutor between competing regional and global powers.

The acknowledgment comes against backdrop of fresh tensions between Washington and Tehran amid reports of military confrontations in the Strait of Hormuz. The developments have raised concerns about the future of a fragile ceasefire and renewed fears of a wider regional crisis.

With uncertainty continuing to surround US-Iran ties and broader regional stability, Trump’s comments placed Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts firmly in the spotlight, highlighting its growing relevance in conflict-prevention initiatives and peace-building efforts across the region.