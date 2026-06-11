Romaisa Khan clears air on Viral Fight Video from Karachi Café

ISLAMABAD – A viral video from Karachi café went viral, with users claiming that actress and influencer Romaisa Khan was involved in alleged fight. As speculation spread and messages poured into her inbox, Romaisa stepped in to clear the confusion.

Social media influencer Romaisa Khan dismissed reports linking her to viral video that allegedly shows an altercation involving blogger Haya Ali at a café in Karachi’s DHA Phase 6.

Responding to the claims, Romaisa reshared the video on her Instagram Story and categorically denied being the person featured in the clip. “Bhai, this is NOT me. Khuda ka wasta, at least verify before posting something like this. And people are actually messaging me about it when I’m not even in the video? Yaar, the internet is undefeated,” she wrote.

Her statement comes after the video generated significant online discussion, with social media users continuing to speculate about the identities of those involved.

A video on went viral on Instagram in which famous bloggers Romaisa Khan & Haya Ali fighting badly 📍 Sync Cafe, DHA Phase 6, Karachi pic.twitter.com/tfNWbMUpmY — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) June 9, 2026

Khan rose to fame through her comedic TikTok content before making her transition into acting. She made her television debut in Masters in 2020 and later appeared in the 2023 film John, which earned her a Lux Style Award. The actress has also featured in several television dramas, including Meri Dilli Wali Girlfriend, Noor, Hadsa, and Chand Tara.

With her clarification, Romaisa has sought to put an end to rumors connecting her to the viral Karachi café incident, while also urging social media users to verify information before sharing it online.