Pakistan’s OTT Industry shifts toward Integrated Advertising Ecosystems for Audience Growth

KARACHI – As Pakistani brands compete for audience attention in an increasingly fragmented digital landscape, ecosystem advertising inside super apps is gaining momentum as an effective way to reach highly engaged mobile users. A recent campaign delivered by one of Pakistan’s leading OTT streaming platforms tapmad, Karachi-based agency Jack of Digital, and Yango Ads, the AdTech division of Yango Group, demonstrates how brands can combine scale, frequency, and measurable performance within a single digital environment.

Over a two-week flight, the campaign generated more than 2 million impressions and 1,311 clicks, exceeding its planned reach target by 6%. The Promostripe format delivered the strongest engagement, achieving a 2.54% CTR, nearly three times higher than the Main Banner placement.

Designed to maximize visibility during a high-demand sports viewing period, the campaign leveraged the Yango SuperApp ecosystem to connect tapmad with highly engaged, mobile-first audiences. The Yango SuperApp brings together everyday services including ride-hailing, public transport, cargo and express delivery, creating multiple opportunities for brands to engage users throughout their daily routines and increasing both campaign reach and frequency.

Running from February 6 to 20, 2026, the campaign combined two complementary ad formats within the Yango SuperApp: a high-impact Main Banner designed for maximum visibility and a lightweight Promostripe placement that accompanied users throughout their app journey. Both formats directed users to a dedicated landing page featuring event details and streaming information, creating a seamless path from awareness to engagement.

The results demonstrate the growing effectiveness of ecosystem advertising for OTT platforms. While the Main Banner delivered reach and visibility at scale, Promostripe generated the majority of user interactions, proving the value of combining prominent placements with persistent engagement formats inside a single digital environment.

“Sports audiences in Pakistan are highly mobile-first and digitally engaged, especially around live events. We wanted to meet users inside the environments where they already spend time daily, and the Yango SuperApp ecosystem allowed us to do that efficiently and at scale,” said Syed Asad Zaffar, Head of Digital at tapmad. “The campaign showed strong engagement performance within a very short timeframe and reinforced the value of in-app ecosystem advertising for streaming platforms.”

Adnan Qureshi, Business Manager at Jack of Digital, added: “The campaign was designed around high-frequency visibility and repeated user interaction. Combining different ad placements inside the Yango SuperApp helped us balance broad reach with stronger engagement rates, while keeping the campaign highly performance-oriented.”

According to campaign analysis, advertising within a super app ecosystem enabled tapmad to engage users during high-frequency digital moments, improving interaction rates and strengthening brand recall without relying solely on traditional web traffic acquisition.

“We are seeing a clear shift in how brands approach digital advertising across the region,” said Bassem Yousri, Head of Agency Department, Yango Ads MENAP. “As consumers spend more time inside integrated digital ecosystems, advertisers are increasingly looking for ways to engage audiences across multiple touchpoints rather than relying on a single channel. Super apps are becoming an important part of that strategy because they combine scale, frequency, and contextual relevance within one environment.”