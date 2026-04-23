Yango Ride Launches ‘Driver Benefits Hub’ to Support Drivers Amid Rising Costs

KARACHI – Yango Ride, a ride-hailing service from Yango Group, has launched its Driver Benefits Hub, a new initiative designed to reduce partner drivers’ everyday expenses by PKR 25,000-35,000 per month, helping them navigate rising inflation in the country.

By bringing together a wide range of benefits, discounted healthcare packages, and exclusive partner-led offers, the platform aims to help drivers earn more while spending less in an increasingly challenging economic environment.

The Driver Benefits Hub consolidates all available benefits into a single platform, making it easier for drivers to access offers, connect with partners, and maximise their earnings. The detailed list of all the benefits can be viewed here: https://yango.com/rur_pk/driver/benefits/.

“Partner drivers are the heart of our platform, and we understand the real everyday impact that rising fuel prices and inflation have on their livelihoods,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head at Yango Pakistan. “With the Driver Benefits Hub, we’re focusing on practical support: from lowering operational costs to improving access to essential services like healthcare..”

Driver Benefits Hub – Key Partnerships & Benefits

Healthcare Support (Nationwide | Limited Capacity)

In partnership with Oladoc and Chughtai Lab: Free online doctor consultations for up to 5,000 drivers (6 months) 20% discount on specialist visits Up to 40% off lab tests at Aga Khan University Hospital and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Discounted medicines via app-based orders

In partnership with Oladoc and Chughtai Lab: Financial Support Car Leasing (Mobilink Microfinance Bank): Vehicle leasing options through Mobilink Microfinance Bank with simplified approval processes Digital Connectivity Mobile Connectivity (Jazz): Subsidised mobile data and call packages via Jazz Fuel & Maintenance Savings (City Partners):

Discounts on fuel (including LPG), servicing, and oil changes through local partners Bonuses & Earnings Boosts (Fleet Partners):

Daily, weekly, and monthly bonuses, cashback on commissions, ride-based incentives, and referral rewards Additional benefits — including free maintenance services, washing, and grocery support — are available through local partners across major cities.



The Driver Benefits Hub is part of Yango Ride’s broader “driver-first” approach — focused on strengthening driver trust, improving retention, and enhancing overall satisfaction by delivering tangible, day-to-day value.

By combining nationwide healthcare access, financial enablement, and localised earning opportunities, the initiative creates a more resilient support system for drivers navigating a challenging economic environment.