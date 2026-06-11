Rawalpindi nurse gang raped after abduction near shrine

RAWALPINDI – A local hospital nurse was allegedly gang raped and filmed in limits of Dhamaial police station in Rawalpindi.

Police have registered the First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint lodged by the victim. The nurse alleged that she was assaulted in February and later threatened with circulation of the video.

The alleged incident reportedly took place when the complainant visited an area near a shrine for prayers.

The FIR stated that two armed individuals took her to a nearby hillside, where she was assaulted. It is further alleged that the suspects recorded the incident on video.

The complainant has identified the suspects as Aaqib Gul and Ashiq. According to the FIR, one of the suspects allegedly contacted her two weeks ago and threatened to leak the video.

Police have launched an investigation and initiated efforts to trace and arrest the accused. Authorities say the case is being handled under serious charges and inquiries are ongoing.