KP announces summer vacations 2026 for colleges, universities

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced summer vacations for all public and private colleges and universities across the province.

The Higher and Secondary Education Department has issued a notification, stating that the summer zone will observe holidays from June 15 to August 31, while educational institutions in the winter zone will have a one-month vacation from July 1 to July 31.

The notification stated that the schedule applies to all public and private universities, colleges, and higher education institutions throughout the province.

It further said four-year BS programmes will continue according to the academic calendars of the respective institutions.

It also clarified that all examinations, including practicals, will be conducted as per the schedule.