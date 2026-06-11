Over 100 landed in hospital after eating contaminated custard at Hyderabad wedding

HYDERABAD – Over 100 people were hospitalised after consuming suspected contaminated custard at a wedding ceremony in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad, according to local reports.

The incident affected men, women, children, and elderly guests who experienced severe stomach pain and vomiting shortly after eating the dessert. All affected individuals were immediately shifted to Qasimabad Taluka Hospital for medical treatment.

Hospital authorities declared an emergency in response to the large number of patients, while medical staff continued to provide treatment and monitoring.

Affected individuals said their condition deteriorated shortly after consuming the custard served at the event.

Initial findings from local officials suggested that the custard was the likely cause of the food poisoning incident.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon stated that preliminary reports pointed to the dessert as the source of the outbreak.

Following the incident, authorities took notice and directed the Sindh Food Authority to inspect the food preparation facility involved in the event. Health officials confirmed that all patients were in stable condition but remained under observation.

Investigations are underway to determine responsibility and prevent similar incidents in the future, while hospital staff continue to monitor the affected individuals closely.