Lahore rain forecast for June 2026 amid heatwave

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert across Punjab in view of expected thunderstorms, rain and hailstorms in several parts of the province including Lahore.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, rainfall is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang and surrounding areas, with the possibility of more intense weather activity in these regions. The forecast suggests that most districts of the province may experience rain between June 11 and 13, with some areas also likely to face strong winds and hail.

In response to the expected weather conditions, alerts have been issued to all commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to ensure effective emergency preparedness and response.

PDMA Director General Umar Javaid advised citizens to take precautionary measures, urging them to stay in safe locations during lightning activity and avoid open areas during thunderstorms. He also cautioned against unnecessary movement during dust storms and strong winds.

Farmers have been advised to take advance steps to protect their crops and agricultural activities in light of the forecast. Tourists travelling to northern areas have also been urged to remain cautious and stay updated on weather conditions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have assured readiness to deal with any emergency arising from the changing weather conditions.