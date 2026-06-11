Weather turns pleasant as rain, winds drench parts of Punjab

LAHORE – After intense heat throughout the day, strong winds followed by heavy rain and hailstorms hit Lahore and several other cities of Punjab on Thursday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rainfall in Islamabad and various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next few hours.

Lahore, Pattoki, Narowal and other cities witnessed heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, which significantly reduced the intensity of the ongoing heatwave.

For the past several days, multiple cities had been experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with the sun blazing intensely. However, temperatures dropped after the rainfall.

In Lahore and surrounding areas, strong winds blew before the rain, causing reports of fallen trees and electricity poles in several locations.

The Met Office has forecast that Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree and nearby areas may also receive rainfall after the day’s intense heat.

Meanwhile, in Karak and adjoining areas, rainfall with strong winds was recorded, resulting in a drop in temperature and a pleasant change in weather.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for possible stormy rains and hailstorms from today.

According to the PDMA, thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in the upper districts of Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Heavy rain and hail are also likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat and Abbottabad, with risks of landslides and flash flooding.

The PDMA has further warned that strong winds and rain may affect Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, instructing all concerned departments to remain on high alert.