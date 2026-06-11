Pakistan Economy expands to $452 Billion despite slower-than-Target Growth of 3.7pc

KARACHI – Pakistan’s economy expanded to record $452 billion in FY2025-26, even as growth moderated to 3.7%, falling short of the government’s 4.2% target, according to the latest Economic Survey.
The year was shaped by a mix of external and domestic pressures including trade uncertainty, flood impacts, and regional tensions, yet key sectors such as services and manufacturing continued to post steady gains. Amid fiscal consolidation under the IMF programme, Pakistan also recorded stronger macro indicators, with rising per capita income and improved fiscal balance, signaling a gradual but uneven path to economic stabilization.
Finance Minister Aurangzeb linked shortfall to a series of external shocks, including global trade uncertainty linked to tariff negotiations, followed by severe flooding impacts, and later regional geopolitical tensions emerging from March onwards, describing them as key “exogenous constraints” on growth momentum.