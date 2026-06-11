Pakistan Economy expands to $452 Billion despite slower-than-Target Growth of 3.7pc

The survey shows a mixed but stabilizing economic picture under the IMF-supported programme, with key sectors posting moderate gains. Per capita income rose 9% year-on-year to $1,901, reflecting a gradual recovery in household earnings alongside overall growth.

On the production side, agriculture grew 2.9%, demonstrating resilience despite flood-related damage. The industrial sector expanded 3.5%, supported by manufacturing and construction activity, while the services sector emerged as the strongest driver, growing 4.1% — a four-year high and maintaining its dominant 58% share of GDP.

A standout performance came from large-scale manufacturing (LSM), which surged 6.1%, with broad-based gains across industries. Out of 22 manufacturing segments, 16 recorded growth, including food processing, textiles, and apparel.

Fiscal consolidation remained a key highlight of the year. The fiscal deficit narrowed sharply to 0.7% of GDP (July–March), compared to 2.6% in the same period last year, while the primary surplus improved to 3.2% of GDP, reflecting what officials described as stronger fiscal discipline and tighter macroeconomic control.

On the external front, the finance minister stressed that strengthening exports and remittances remains critical for long-term stability. Pakistan’s remittance inflows rose 9% year-on-year to $33.9 billion (July–April FY26), continuing to serve as a vital buffer for the external account.

Aurangzeb lauded overseas Pakistanis, noting that remittances remain a structural pillar of the economy and are expected to stay central to external financing stability in the coming years, even as policymakers push to broaden export competitiveness.