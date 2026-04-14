Trump removes AI image depicting him as Jesus-like figure after criticism

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump deleted a controversial image, allegedly depicting him in a Jesus-like role, from his social media platform, Truth Social, following widespread criticism.

The AI-generated image showed him healing a sick person, though he insisted it showed him acting as a doctor.

In the image, Trump is dressed in white, placing a glowing hand on a patient’s forehead, with a nurse, a praying woman, a uniformed figure, and symbolic elements such as the Statue of Liberty, the US flag, a fighter jet, and an eagle in the background.

Critics likened the scene to religious paintings of Jesus healing the sick.

Speaking to reporters after removing the post, Trump explained he intended the image to portray him as a doctor working with a Red Cross worker, emphasizing, “I make people better. I make people very much better.” He told CBS News he deleted the image to prevent public confusion.

The post followed earlier criticism by Trump of Pope Leo, the spiritual leader of Christians, who has been a vocal critic of US and Israeli military actions in Iran.