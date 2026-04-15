Saudi Arabia announces up to 100,000 Riyal fines for illegal Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH – The Saudi government has announced strict penalties for individuals performing Hajj without a permit or assisting visit visa holders in doing so illegally.

The country’s Ministry of Interior said the regulations will be enforced from April 18 until mid-June, covering the peak Hajj period, and target both unauthorized pilgrims and those who facilitate their entry or stay in Mecca and other holy sites.

Individuals caught performing or attempting Hajj without a permit face fines of up to SR20,000. The same penalty applies to visit visa holders who attempt to enter or remain in Makkah during the restricted period.

Harsher penalties of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on those who assist such violations. This includes applying for visit visas, transporting pilgrims, or providing accommodation in hotels, apartments, or private residences.

Fines may increase depending on the number of offenders involved.