Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 2 Jan 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 2 January 2024

As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan