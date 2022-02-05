Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 February 2022
08:41 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,500 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 106,740 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 97,840 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.114,120.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Karachi
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Quetta
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Attock
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Multan
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,485
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan reports 6,137 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate ...09:26 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 February 202208:41 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Government to pay for medical treatment of world record holder ...12:35 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Spekit raises $45m to reinvent training for remote teams12:05 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL7 – Kings' anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ wins hearts
08:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Adeel Akhtar and Aleem Khan bag nominations at BAFTA Awards 202210:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot this month06:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Fans in frenzy as Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 'isn't available'06:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021