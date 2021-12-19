Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 December 2021
08:41 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,900 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,235 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,910.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Karachi
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Quetta
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Attock
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Multan
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 119,900
|PKR 1,490
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Voting underway for first phase of local body polls in 17 KP districts09:49 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 259 new infections, 2 deaths in a day09:29 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 December 202108:41 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- A day before key meeting in Pakistan, OIC announces action plan to ...12:15 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
Areeba Habib shares a glimpse of her wedding card
05:05 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – First teaser of Sabar Qamar and Zahid ...04:25 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021