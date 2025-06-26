Gold prices increase by Rs1,335 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered further gains in domestic market in line with rising global price on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola rate increased by Rs1,335 to reach Rs356,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs1,144 with new rate settling at Rs305,212.

In international market, the precious commodity registered an increase of $13 as per ounce is being traded at $3,343.

A day earlier, per tola gold price moved up by Rs300 to settle at Rs354,065. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs237 with new rate reaching Rs304,068 in local market.

More to follow…