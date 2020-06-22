At least 9 injured in New York shooting
Share
NEW YORK – Nine people were shot and injured in a shooting incident at a large gathering over the weekend in Syracuse in New York state, local authorities said.
Local police officers received a call just before 9 p.m. about a stolen vehicle at a parking lot near downtown. Upon arrival, they saw hundreds of people from a prior gathering running and yelling about a shooting a moment ago, according to the Syracuse Police Department's post on Facebook.
Nine people were injured and were taken to the hospital.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and in critical condition by Sunday morning, while other victims were expected to survive, said the department.
The gathering seemed like some kind of celebration, said the police. The nature of the celebration is not yet clear.
At a press conference early Sunday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said he believed no city permits were granted to the gathering.
Large gatherings are currently banned across New York state due to COVID-19.
No one was immediately taken into custody and police do not have any suspect information, said Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner.
- Punjab minorities minister recovers from COVID-1904:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 190,000 cases of coronavirus – 3,794 confirmed ...03:51 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Bank Alfalah innovates to assist Ehsaas beneficiaries03:50 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Hafeez's second COVID-19 test comes back negative02:59 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
-
- 'Lucifer' season five to release on Netflix in August12:16 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Mohib Mirza shares that he doesn't know where his daughter is11:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Indian music industry have arrogantly entitled themselves as the ...11:34 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020