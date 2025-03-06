Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘Ab Hoga Raat Bhar….’ IDC lab’s digital signboard flashes obscene message during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD – A digital signboard placed outside an outlet of the Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) allegedly displayed obscene text, leaving people shocked.

A social media user shared a video on social media where he can heard talking about the pleasant weather in the capital city.

However, he gets shocked when he encountered the vulgar message being displayed on the digital signboard.

“Ab Hoga Raat Bhar Sex Condom Free for 30 Days,” the message reads.

The man who filmed it can be heard stating: “What has happened with IDC during Ramazan as it displaying such messages publicly?”

The location of the IDC branch is not confirmed but the video shows it is located next to the Habib Metro Bank.

It appears that someone has intentionally displayed this message while there is no official statement from the laboratory’s management.

The authenticity of the viral video is yet to be determined.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Daily Pakistan Global

