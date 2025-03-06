Dania Shah’s car accident leaves one dead, husband hospitalized

Famous TikToker Dania Shah and her husband, Hakeem Shehzad, were involved in a horrific car accident, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist and injuries to a woman.

According to reports, Dania Shah and Hakeem Shehzad were traveling with their team when a high-speed motorcycle, coming from the wrong direction, collided with their vehicle. The motorcycle carried a married couple, with the husband tragically losing his life while the wife sustained injuries.

Hakeem Shehzad, who suffered a head injury and lost consciousness due to the impact, confirmed that their car was being driven by a designated driver. Their vehicle was extensively damaged, and the severity of the crash was evident from viral social media footage showing the wreckage.

Dania Shah remained unharmed in the accident, while Hakeem Shehzad continues to recover from the psychological trauma of the incident. Addressing allegations of reckless or intoxicated driving, he dismissed such claims, reiterating that he was not behind the wheel at the time.

In a statement, Hakeem Shehzad expressed his intention to provide financial assistance to the deceased motorcyclist’s family, particularly his children.

Dania Shah, who married Hakeem Shehzad in July 2024, was previously married to the late scholar and television personality Aamir Liaquat, who passed away in June 2022.

The shocking accident has garnered widespread attention, with videos of the wrecked car circulating on social media, sparking discussions about road safety and reckless driving. Authorities have yet to release an official report on the incident.