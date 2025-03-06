Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore Safari Zoo to be closed for 15 days

LAHORE – The Punjab Wildlife Department have decided to close Lahore Safari Zoo Park for renovation.

It will be closed for 15 days starting from March 11 to complete necessary construction work, annual maintenance, and repairs.

A spokesperson for the wildlife department said ongoing improvements at the Safari Zoo will be completed within the specified time frame so that the zoo can be reopened to the public before Eid.

He stated that, in addition to the repairs and construction work, a thorough medical examination of all the animals in the zoo will also be conducted to ensure their health.

During the closure of the Safari Zoo, the administration will ensure that the animals receive the best care and facilities.

The improvements at the Safari Park are carried out periodically to provide a suitable environment for the animals and better recreational facilities for the public.

Authorities have assured that all necessary work will be completed within 15 days, and it will be reopened to the public in an improved condition.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

