Pakistan bag historic silver in Asian Doubles Squash Championship 2025

Pakistan narrowly missed out on the title at the Asian Doubles Squash Championship 2025, as the Indian duo edged out Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal in a gripping final match, winning 2-1.

The Pakistani team started strong, claiming the first set and taking the early lead. However, India bounced back impressively, securing the next two sets to clinch the championship.

Despite the loss, this marks a historic achievement for Pakistan, as the team earned its first-ever silver medal in the Asian Doubles Squash Championship — a significant milestone in the nation’s squash journey.

Throughout the tournament, Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal displayed exceptional skill and determination, gaining praise for their overall performance.

According to the Pakistan Squash Federation, this silver medal has boosted the morale of young players and is expected to pave the way for even greater success in the future.