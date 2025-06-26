Astrologer Samia Khan claims elite girl learning black magic to marry Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani astrologer Samia Khan has once again sparked widespread debate with her bold and unexpected predictions regarding the political and personal lives of top political figures — this time targeting former prime minister Imran khan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a recent television interview, Samia claimed that Imran Khan’s stars no longer favor a return to power, saying: “The sherwani of the Prime Minister House has now slipped from his destiny.” She added that the political chapter in his fate seems to have closed, indicating that his chances of leading the country again are slim.

She also shared a bizarre account that an elite girl from Maneka family approached her, expressing a desire to use black magic in hopes of marrying Bilawal Bhutto to become the First Lady of Pakistan. However, she did not reveal the identity of the girl.

She also made highly favorable predictions for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stating that he was born under a powerful Jupiter alignment — a planet currently showering him with blessings.

According to her, “This year is not only politically promising for Bilawal but also holds potential for personal happiness.”

She strongly hinted that Bilawal may get married this year, stepping into both political and marital spotlights.

Samia Khan’s statements have sparked intense reactions across social media.