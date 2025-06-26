‘I would Let Imran Khan-Bushra sleep together in Jail, If only I had power,’ quips Law Minister

ISLAMABAD – Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar sparked controversy after sarcastically saying that, “If I had the authority to issue orders to the jailer, I would have told him to arrange a meeting between Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi — and even let couple sleep together.”

The jibe, delivered in an apparent response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s repeated calls for better jail conditions and conjugal meetings for the former prime minister and his wife, quickly garnered backlash.

کاش میرے پاس جیلر کو احکامات دینے کا اختیار ہوتا تو میں انکو کہتا عمران خان اور بشری بی بی کی ملاقات بھی کروا دے اور میاں بیوی کو اکٹھا بھی سلایا کریں۔ وفاقی وزیر قانون اعظم نزیر تارڑ pic.twitter.com/H2V6Oavb6z — Kheeal Das Kohistani (@KesooMalKheealD) June 25, 2025

Several PTI leaders condemned statement as insensitive, disrespectful, and unbecoming of a federal minister. Senior party figures criticized Tarar for mocking a matter they described as a basic human right”and accused the government of using cheap sarcasm to deflect from its alleged mistreatment.

Tarar’s comments come amid ongoing legal and political battles surrounding Imran Khan’s incarceration and his limited access to family and legal counsel.

Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a major corruption case involving Al-Qadir Trust, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, who received a 7-year sentence. Authorities claim the couple accepted land as a bribe from a real estate tycoon in exchange for facilitating the settlement of £190 million repatriated from UK.