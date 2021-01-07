Machh massacre: Maryam, Bilawal meet Hazara mourners

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz arrrived in the Balochistan capital on Thursday with a delegation of ministers to meet the families of the slain miners, who are sitting on the outskirts of Quetta since Sunday.

For the past five days since the killing of Hazara miners in Pakistan and families of the dead are still refusing to bury the dead. Even the funeral is yet to be carried out.

About 2500 people have just one demand - they want the Prime Minister of Pakistan to come and meet them.

Maryam hugged and condoled the protesters, urging them to bury the dead.

"I don't know what I can offer you because my party is not in power. Besides raising my voice, I won't be able to do anything for you. But yes, because I am a mother and a daughter, I understand your pain. I am a sister, I understand your pain. And I want to tell Mr Imran Khan that you are a father, brother & you have a family. May God protect your children, but put them before you and try to understand this pain," she said.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), also reached Quetta a short while after Maryam Nawaz. He went straight to the protest site and met the kin of the slain coal miners. He said, in Pakistan everything had become costly, but the blood of Pakistani citizens remains inexpensive.

"We're living in a Pakistan, where everything has become expensive, gas, electricity, food, everything. But the blood of our people remains inexpensive. The blood of our labourers," he said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi as well as the District Police Officer (DPO) for their negligence which led to the Machh massacre.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the chief minister has condemned the brutal killing on Sunday of 10 coal miners belonging to the Hazara Community and has expressed his strong disapproval of the negligent attitude shown towards the protection of minorities.