PM Shehbaz asks authorities to adopt precautionary measures against dengue

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take all-out precautionary measures to halt spread of dengue.

He expressed these reviews while chairing a meeting on dengue situation across the country.

He directed Chief Secretary Punjab to constitute a special committee that will monitor dengue situation from district administration in thirty-six districts of the province.

The prime minister urged to take all out measures and start a public awareness campaign on public places regarding dengue disease.