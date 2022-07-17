PM Shehbaz asks authorities to adopt precautionary measures against dengue
11:06 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz asks authorities to adopt precautionary measures against dengue
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take all-out precautionary measures to halt spread of dengue.

He expressed these reviews while chairing a meeting on dengue situation across the country.

He directed Chief Secretary Punjab to constitute a special committee that will monitor dengue situation from district administration in thirty-six districts of the province.

The prime minister urged to take all out measures and start a public awareness campaign on public places regarding dengue disease.

