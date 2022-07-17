PM Shehbaz asks authorities to adopt precautionary measures against dengue
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take all-out precautionary measures to halt spread of dengue.
He expressed these reviews while chairing a meeting on dengue situation across the country.
He directed Chief Secretary Punjab to constitute a special committee that will monitor dengue situation from district administration in thirty-six districts of the province.
The prime minister urged to take all out measures and start a public awareness campaign on public places regarding dengue disease.
Pakistan reports 605 new Covid-19 cases, two ... 10:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 605 new coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, data from the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz asks authorities to adopt precautionary measures against ...11:06 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan reports 605 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths10:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:11 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani actress Sana Askari shares spooky memories, talks about ...10:36 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas rocks in red10:22 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022