Another Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI – Another Indian plane made an emergency landing at Karachi Jinnah’s International Airport on Sunday.

A Hyderabad-bound flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi airport after the pilot reported a technical issue.

The IndiGo aircraft is currently being examined at the Karachi airport. “IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect.

The airline in its official statement said, “Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.”

Earlier this month, another Indian airline was forced to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

On July 5, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to be diverted to Karachi after the pilots noticed an unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. It was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.

According to well-placed sources in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the pilot safely landed the IndiGo aircraft at 2:20am.