Pakistan records 514 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

09:19 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Pakistan records 514 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 514 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.33 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Thursday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,319. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,520,634.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 546. Pakistan conducted a total of 38,595 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 537 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,472,828.

As many as 572,868 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,142 in Punjab, 218,433 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,887 in Islamabad, 35,453 in Balochistan, 43,200 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,651 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,541 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,306 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A day earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.

Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions 12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Wednesday announced to lift all Covid-19 ...

More From This Category
‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’ – ISPR releases new ...
09:38 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Ramadan likely to start on April 3 in Pakistan
10:59 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi praises PM Imran, sounds ...
10:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
'Four public holidays' in Islamabad for OIC moot, ...
07:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
PM Imran blasts Modi over India hijab ban, gives ...
07:04 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS: Babar, Rizwan’s tons help Pakistan ...
06:11 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics from 'Pathan' stuns fans
11:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr