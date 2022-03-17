Pakistan records 514 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 514 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.33 percent.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Thursday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,319. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,520,634.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 546. Pakistan conducted a total of 38,595 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 537 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,472,828.
Statistics 17 Mar 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 17, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,595
Positive Cases: 514
Positivity %: 1.33%
Deaths :2
Patients on Critical Care: 546
As many as 572,868 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,142 in Punjab, 218,433 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,887 in Islamabad, 35,453 in Balochistan, 43,200 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,651 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,541 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,306 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A day earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.
Pakistan lifts all Covid-19 restrictions 12:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar Wednesday announced to lift all Covid-19 ...
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- ‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’ – ISPR releases new song for Pakistan Day ...09:38 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan records 514 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours09:19 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 202208:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics from 'Pathan' stuns ...11:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to star together in new song05:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Stylist Aneela Murtaza issues legal notice to Sana Javed04:32 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022