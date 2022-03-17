Pakistan records 514 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 514 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.33 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Thursday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,319. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,520,634.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 546. Pakistan conducted a total of 38,595 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 537 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,472,828.

As many as 572,868 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 504,142 in Punjab, 218,433 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,887 in Islamabad, 35,453 in Balochistan, 43,200 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,651 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,541 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,306 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A day earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 in the country due to downward trend in infection rate and speedy vaccination drive.