Pakistan joins China’s Hong Kong-based international mediation body

Pakistan has formally become a founding member of the newly formed International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed), headquartered in Hong Kong, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Friday.

The organisation was launched through a convention signed in Hong Kong, with China aiming to position it as a counterpart to the International Court of Justice and to boost Hong Kong’s status in global diplomacy, as reported by Reuters.

Countries such as Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, and Serbia also participated in the signing ceremony. Delegates from 20 international organisations, including the United Nations, were expected to attend, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar signed the convention on behalf of Pakistan. Speaking at the event, Dar praised China’s leadership for initiating and advancing the creation of IOMed and supporting the idea of a shared global future.

He emphasized that the formation of IOMed represents a firm step toward strengthening multilateralism, which remains central to ensuring peace, development, and stability worldwide. Dar stated that the organisation brings “new possibilities and renewed optimism for a fairer and more inclusive global system.”

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to peaceful dialogue, rule of law, and support for multilateral frameworks such as the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. Dar highlighted Pakistan’s concerns about regional conflicts, particularly India’s aggressive actions, violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, and the prolonged occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestinian territories, which he said remain significant threats to peace.

Calling for the resolution of the Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, Dar underlined the importance of justice and diplomacy.

IOMed was one of the major outcomes of the Second Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in 2019. China began consultations for its establishment in 2021 and invited Pakistan to be part of the founding process.

According to the Foreign Office, IOMed is open to all nations and is founded on mutual respect, equality, and the recognition of diverse legal systems. It aims to encourage trust and dialogue between countries through inclusive mediation practices.

FM Dar Meets Hong Kong Chief Executive

During his visit, Foreign Minister Dar also met with John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He congratulated him on the successful establishment of IOMed and recognized Hong Kong’s evolving role in international conflict resolution, describing it as a bridge between the East and West.

The two leaders discussed avenues to expand trade and investment cooperation. Dar praised President Xi Jinping’s vision behind IOMed, aligning it with Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy and principles of the UN Charter.

He also appreciated the Hong Kong government’s achievements under the “One Country, Two Systems” model and acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani community in Hong Kong toward bilateral ties and the local economy.

Dar described his meeting with the Hong Kong leader as “cordial and productive” on social media platform X, expressing hope for further collaboration.