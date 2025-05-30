Government announces Eid ul-Azha holidays

The Government of Pakistan has officially announced a four-day public holiday on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the holiday schedule, which will run from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9, 2025.

All government and private offices, banks, and educational institutions across the country will remain closed during this period to allow citizens to celebrate the religious festival with their families and communities.

Eid ul-Azha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. The holiday is traditionally marked by congregational prayers, the ritual sacrifice of animals, and widespread acts of charity.

The long weekend is expected to facilitate travel for many who plan to celebrate the festival in their hometowns or with extended family, while also boosting domestic travel and tourism activity during the break.