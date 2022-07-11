Alizey Khan wishes husband Feroze Khan on his birthday
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Alizey Khan wishes husband Feroze Khan on his birthday
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood's heartthrob Feroze Khan won many hearts when he tied the knot with Alizey Sultan in March 2018. The duo has been blessed with a boy and a girl. They have been giving major couple goals to netizens ever since they got together.

On Monday, Alizey wished her husband on his birthday with an adorable picture of the pair. Khan turned 32. The couple usually stays lowkey and out of the public eye.

Feroze is currently working in Mehreen Jabbar’s Dil Kiya Karey opposite Yumna Zaidi and gearing up for his film Tich Button. Khan is widely recognised for his outstanding performance as Farhad in Khuda Aur Muhabbat.

Feroze Khan's new workout video goes viral 04:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for ...

More From This Category
Sajal Aly entertains fans with new viral video
02:10 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy expensive ...
01:30 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer share first ...
12:54 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Salman Khan didn't wave at fans this Eid, but why?
12:11 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
Nimra Khan gets perfect Eidi from Sanjay Dutt
10:22 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style
06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizey Khan wishes husband Feroze Khan on his birthday
03:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr