Alizey Khan wishes husband Feroze Khan on his birthday
Lollywood's heartthrob Feroze Khan won many hearts when he tied the knot with Alizey Sultan in March 2018. The duo has been blessed with a boy and a girl. They have been giving major couple goals to netizens ever since they got together.
On Monday, Alizey wished her husband on his birthday with an adorable picture of the pair. Khan turned 32. The couple usually stays lowkey and out of the public eye.
Feroze is currently working in Mehreen Jabbar’s Dil Kiya Karey opposite Yumna Zaidi and gearing up for his film Tich Button. Khan is widely recognised for his outstanding performance as Farhad in Khuda Aur Muhabbat.
