Two killed, several wounded in grenade blast at Afghanistan's cricket stadium
KABUL – A grenade that exploded during a match at Afghanistan's main cricket stadium killed at least two spectators, while several suffered injuries, which forced the game to be halted.
Kabul police chief told media that a blast occurred in the crowd as spectators watched a local league between two teams. No cricket board staff or players were hurt.
Reports in international media suggest that one person died on the spot while the other succumbed later to his injuries while conflicting reports surfaced about the number of casualties.
Update: spectators leaving the @ACBofficials ground after an explosion happened among the people. Details of the incident have not been revealed. Explosion happened during #ShpageezaCricketLeague in #Kabul. pic.twitter.com/oMt5HFi2gn— Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) July 29, 2022
Meanwhile, security forces were looking for those responsible for the attack. Daesh, aka IS-Khorasan chapter, has carried out several bombings and gun attacks in recent months in the war-torn nation however no group has so far claimed a blast at the stadium.
The terror event garners condemnation as UN chief Antonio Guterres also strongly denounced the attack. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law, the UN chief said.
The landlock Afghanistan is known for being a cricket-loving nation, with the country’s national team continuing to do well on the international stage despite limited resources and crisis.
