Watch – Maria B's response to haters and trolling community
Web Desk
05:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Watch – Maria B's response to haters and trolling community
Source: Maria B (Instagram)
Share

Lately, ace fashion designer Maria B has been quite visible on social media over her stance on the film Joyland and her candid opinions. 

While some have praised her two cents, many have not been fond of her vocal thoughts which attracted a massive backlash.

In her recent Instagram post, Maria shared how she responds to haters with the perfect audio and the video has garnered widespread attention from the netizens.

Earlier, Maria B had been vocal about her differences on different subjects and speaks her mind whenever, however, and wherever she wants.

The fashion designer who openly opposed Joyland's release and celebrated its ban even sent a rather condescending congratulatory message to those in support of the film.

Maria B sends backhanded congratulations for ... 09:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2022

In response to the severe outcry and criticism againt the banning of the internationally acclaimed Pakistani film ...

