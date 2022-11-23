Watch – Maria B's response to haters and trolling community
Share
Lately, ace fashion designer Maria B has been quite visible on social media over her stance on the film Joyland and her candid opinions.
While some have praised her two cents, many have not been fond of her vocal thoughts which attracted a massive backlash.
In her recent Instagram post, Maria shared how she responds to haters with the perfect audio and the video has garnered widespread attention from the netizens.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Maria B had been vocal about her differences on different subjects and speaks her mind whenever, however, and wherever she wants.
The fashion designer who openly opposed Joyland's release and celebrated its ban even sent a rather condescending congratulatory message to those in support of the film.
Maria B sends backhanded congratulations for ... 09:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
In response to the severe outcry and criticism againt the banning of the internationally acclaimed Pakistani film ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Babar Azam slides to fourth spot in latest ICC T20 rankings03:51 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022