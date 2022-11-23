Kinza Hashmi's dance rehearsal video for LSA 2022 goes viral
05:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Kinza Hashmi's dance rehearsal video for LSA 2022 goes viral
Source: Kinza Hashmi (Instagram)
As the preparations for 21st LUX Style Awards have kickstarted, it seems that Lollywood star Kinza Hashmi will be setting the stage ablaze with her rocking dance performance.

While the Deewar e Shab actor was spotted at a dance rehearsal today, the show organisers have been tight-lipped about it.

As per the speculations, the dance performance is said to be a grand number and Kinza is going out of her way to prepare for the grand finale with her diligent moves.

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

On the work, Kinza Hashmi was last seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Tu Mera Junoon, Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, and Wehem.

