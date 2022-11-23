Sania Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
06:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Sania Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza keeps her followers engaged with her funny reels on social media handles and this time around, she stormed social media with her beauty and fashion sense.

Impressing her followers with her amazing dress sense and looks, Sania took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted another gorgeous picture.

In the aforementioned picture, Sania could be seen wearing a hot pink desi outfit which she styled with nude stilettos. The post received over 35,000 likes and garnered praise from fans. 

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been married for 12 years and are parents to a cute baby boy Izhaan. While there have been speculation about their divorce, fans are waiting for Shoaib and Sania to clear the air.

Sania Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
06:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

