Sara Ali Khan sends sweet birthday wish to Kartik Aaryan

Web Desk
04:15 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Share

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's handsome hunk, Kartik Aaryan, who recently celebrated his birthday and received tons of heartwarming wishes from his industry peers and fans. Yet, a certain someone's congratulatory message for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed star has been making headlines.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's rumored beloved and Bollywood's royal princess, Sara Ali Khan Pataudi, sent a sweet birthday message to Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor turned 33 and took to Instagram to share pictures with his parents.

Khan reshared Aaryan's post wishing him “Happy Birthday”.

The Kedarnath diva wrote, "Happiest birthday Kartik Aaryan. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for and may all your dreams continue coming true." The Atrangi Re star also added a 'Happy Birthday' sticker.

For those unversed, the Love Aaj Kal 2 couple were rumored to be dating during the shooting of Love Aaj Kal 2, however, the film couldn't succeed commercially at the box office, and the duo reportedly parted ways.

On the work front, Khan is currently working on her upcoming films including Indian filmmaker Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal in the lead, and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. 

On the other hand, Aaryan has Freddy, Shehzada, and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline.  

