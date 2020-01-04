Hope to be back in Kashmir for family vacation: Meghna Gulzar
Bollywood director Meghna Gulzar hopes to visit Kashmir for family vacations considering the unrest the valley has gone through.
She shared that her family likes to spend time in Kashmir and it is one of their favourite holiday destinations, reports Pinkvilla.
“When it comes to family holidays, we often go on a safari because since my son loves the wilderness. He loves to watch tigers and lions in the forest. When it comes to destinations, I love Kashmir. I would love to go to Kashmir with my family and hope we are able to do so soon. If I were Santa Claus I would have people be more gentle, because somewhere that has been eroded a bit.”
India’s clampdown in occupied Kashmir has crossed 150 days. The valley’s special status was taken away on August 5, 2019.
Gulzar is known for expressing her socio-political opinions through her work. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The Deepika Padukone-starrer is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Lakshmi Agarwal. It is scheduled for a January 10 release.
