Mansha Pasha gets candid about Jibran Nasir on Instagram

LAHORE - Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha has recently gone through Q&A session on Instagram since engagement to activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir. Mansha’s interaction with fans revealed a few secrets about her fiance which we didn’t know. When asked what’s the one thing about Jibran that the public doesn’t know, she said: “he cooks excellent biryani.”

On how did she meet him, the starlet’s response was, “He tells this story better than me.” We also learnt that the activist is “quite funny and cheeky when he is in the mood.”

A user even went onto ask how much Mansha Pasha loves her fiancé. To this, she replied “Lol very much! He’s quite wonderful.”

Pasha had also thanked her fans and well-wishers for showering the couple with love post-engagement. Mansha Pasha shared that she is not sure about her marriage timeline as everyone needs to figure out their schedules.

The Laal Kabootar starlet had also shed light on serious topics including Kashmir, abuse and mental health. When inquired by a user about her new year resolution, she revealed she doesn’t have “a new year resolution yet but have a wish for peace in Kashmir region.”

On abusive relationships, her advice is that there shouldn’t be any room for toxic people in your life. “I would say emotional, physical or mental abuse is wrong and you wouldn’t want to spend your life with someone like that. Your future self will thank you for leaving.”

The actor also talked about the importance of mental health and suggested consulting a professional for it. “There’s no one way to do it but seeking help from a professional is essential. Anyone going through depression please visit a psychologist or therapist. You are not alone!” she said.

