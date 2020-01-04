Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims continues, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed regret over the new low of Indian police for placing a dead man in the wanted list of people protesting against discriminatory citizenship law.
In his tweet today (Saturday), the Prime Minister mentioned a new report of News 18 of India in which Uttar Pradesh Police was found searching for a man included in the list of 200 protesters who had died six years back.
Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi Govt's ethnic cleansing agenda https://t.co/BRI9LRHMX3— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 4, 2020
Imran Khan said Indian police brutality has reached a new low as its pogrom of Muslims continues as part of fascist Modi government's ethnic cleansing agenda, the Radio Pakistan reported.
