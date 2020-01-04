Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims continues, says PM Imran
01:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims continues, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed regret over the new low of Indian police for placing a dead man in the wanted list of people protesting against discriminatory citizenship law.

In his tweet today (Saturday), the Prime Minister mentioned a new report of News 18 of India in which Uttar Pradesh Police was found searching for a man included in the list of 200 protesters who had died six years back.

Imran Khan said Indian police brutality has reached a new low as its pogrom of Muslims continues as part of fascist Modi government's ethnic cleansing agenda, the Radio Pakistan reported.

