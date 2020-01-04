Urwa was offered role in this super hit Pakistani drama

Urwa was being offered the role of Haniya in Meray Paas Tum Ho
LAHORE - The popular Pakistani actor and producer Urwa Hocane has revealed that she was offered the role of Haniya in the drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

During an interview with Something Haute, Hocane revealed that the role of Haniya, which is now being played by Hira Mani, in Meray Paas Tum Ho was first offered to her and she even shot few episodes.

“I was playing Hania and had shot for a couple of days. But then we moved Tich Button to Nankana Sahib where we had put up a huge set and I just couldn’t get myself out of there,” said Hocane. “It was very unfortunate, more so because I ended up making Nadeem Baig really upset along with the other production houses.”

Along with Meray Paas Tum Ho, Urwa had also revealed that she was being offered to play the lead in AnaaJo Tu Chahay and Khaas. All these dramas went on to become hits. Hocane added that after completing the shooting of the film Tich Button, she later apologised to Baig.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below. 

