My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi

Sheherbano Syed
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
Share

Famous men often have to combine work with one of the most responsible occupations in life: fatherhood.

The parenting role of the father to his daughter may be one of the most difficult and significant of human relationships but nothing beats the love and comfort that it brings.

There is no doubt in the power of the father-daughter relationship and former cricketer Shahid Afridi feels blessed to be surrounded by his five angels.

Afridi recently posted a picture of himself with his newest born Arwa and his other daughter Asmara. The photo was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read:

“Blessed to be surrounded by my angels Arwa and Asmara. Asmara was waiting for Arwa to wake-up and give her that million-dollar smile.”

“So much joy and love my daughters give me, they make my mornings and my whole day worth it. May Allah bless them. Take good care and love your children,” concluded Afridi.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid ...
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Frieha Altaf labels Iman Aly’s interview ‘a ...
03:04 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ...
01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel
01:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Anjuman Shaheen and Lucky Ali are not together ...
12:54 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
'Farishta' is the gift for my admirers: Taher ...
12:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr