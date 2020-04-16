My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
Famous men often have to combine work with one of the most responsible occupations in life: fatherhood.
The parenting role of the father to his daughter may be one of the most difficult and significant of human relationships but nothing beats the love and comfort that it brings.
There is no doubt in the power of the father-daughter relationship and former cricketer Shahid Afridi feels blessed to be surrounded by his five angels.
Afridi recently posted a picture of himself with his newest born Arwa and his other daughter Asmara. The photo was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read:
“Blessed to be surrounded by my angels Arwa and Asmara. Asmara was waiting for Arwa to wake-up and give her that million-dollar smile.”
View this post on Instagram
Blessed to be surrounded by my angels Arwa and Asmara. Asmara was waiting for Arwa to wake-up and give her that million dollar smile. So much joy and love my daughters give me, they make my mornings and my whole day worth it. May Allah bless them. Take good care and love your children ❤️
“So much joy and love my daughters give me, they make my mornings and my whole day worth it. May Allah bless them. Take good care and love your children,” concluded Afridi.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
