China to provide all possible support to help Pakistan overcome COVID-19

BEIJING – China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and assured that China would continue to provide all possible support to help Pakistan overcome the Covid-19 epidemic as soon as possible.

“We will continue to provide all possible support according to the needs of Pakistan to help Pakistan overcome the epidemic as soon as possible,” he said.

According to a statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Thursday morning, Wang Yi said that at a critical moment in China’s fight against the epidemic, President Dr. Arif Alvi paid a special visit to China and expressed his firm support for Pakistan to Chinese leaders, adding, “China will bear this in mind.”

He said that at present, the Pakistan’s epidemic situation also affected the hearts of the Chinese people. All sectors of Chinese society had acted spontaneously and actively donated money and materials to provide assistance to Pakistani brothers and sisters within their ability.

Wang Yi said that the Chinese government had provided Pakistan with multiple batches of material assistance, and had also dispatched medical expert groups to hold expert video conferences to share prevention and treatment experience.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed gratitude to China for its valuable support to Pakistan’s anti-epidemic, which played an important role in the prevention and control of the Pakistani epidemic.

“Faced with this unprecedented global public health and economic crisis, China’s measures are precise and powerful, and have achieved positive results. Pakistan appreciates this,” he added.

He said that Pakistan was willing to further cooperate closely with China and continuously deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in the process of anti-epidemic.

Video conference to tackle coronavirus

Meanwhile, healthcare professionals from China’s Jiangsu Province Hospital held a video conference with medical staff of Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

According to Zhao Jun, the Director of Jiangsu Province Hospital, Chinese medical experts on emergency management, infectious diseases and gastroenterology shared their experience with their Pakistani counterparts on topics of “Screening, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients”, “Public health management of healthcare personnel” and “Practice of endoscopy during COVID-19 pandemic”, China Economic Net reported on Thursday.

Zhao Jun further mentioned that medical staff of Jiangsu Province Hospital acquired new experience during the battle against COVID-19, therefore they wish to help their iron-clad Pakistani friends to tackle the pandemic and save lives.

On top of knowledge sharing, medics from both the countries completed a remote consultation of a critically ill COVID-19 patient in Lady Reading Hospital.

Prof. Huang Mao, head of the Chinese government’s anti-epidemic medical team to Venezuela, and Prof. Li Jun, director of Jiangsu Province Hospital’s Department of Infectious Diseases also gave answers to questions raised by medics in Lady Reading Hospital on prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 during conference.

“With the rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide, we are receiving more and more remote consultation invitations from overseas hospitals, which we take very seriously,” Zhao Jun noted, “We will help more overseas medical institutions via remote consultation platform by sharing experience, so as to combat the epidemic jointly.”