Man held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program
06:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
BUNER – Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday arrested a man over his alleged involvement in fraud during distribution of cash of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Program among beneficiaries.
According to police, on the directives of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, SHO Police Station Gulbani alongwith a police team raided at Charmazai and arrested Amir Zada s/o Shah Hussain who deducted money from PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program.
Police have recovered Rs 22,400 from his possession.
