Kareena Kapoor opens up about giving her voice to iconic Black Widow

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are some of the Bollywood actresses who have made a successful transition to Hollywood.

Following in their footsteps, Kareena Kapoor Khan also hopes to establish herself in the highly sought-after Hollywood industry.

After portraying some memorable characters in Bollywood blockbusters such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Jab We Met, Khan is thrilled to take on the role of Black Widow from Avengers in the audio podcast series The Wastelanders. The actor has expressed her enthusiasm to infuse an Indian flavour into the character.

In an interview with the Indian Express, the Laal Singh Chaddha star stated that she is excited to embody the character, as she feels a connection to the Marvel superhero.

Having been in the industry for more than two decades, The Wastelanders presents a new challenge for Kareena as she will be relying solely on her voice, without the aid of visual cues.

The 42-year-old revealed that she felt a strong connection with the powerful and fierce character of Black Widow, famously portrayed by Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Upon reading the character's backstory, she felt an instant resonance with the role, and she was excited about the opportunity to portray the iconic character in the upcoming audio podcast series, The Wastelanders.

However, the Jab We Met actress intends to put her own personal spin on the character, incorporating an Indian touch that would make the role uniquely her own in the Hindi version of the series. She plans to infuse the character with a sense of mystery, power and intrigue, while also retaining the fierce nature that drew her to the character in the first place.

When asked if she would include a touch of her glamorous Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham character Poo, she laughed and dismissed the idea. As for why she has shied away from action-oriented films in the past, Kareena attributes it to the audience's changing preferences. She believes that viewers are more open to seeing female actors take on non-stereotypical roles beyond being the typical love interests, and she is excited to contribute to this shift in the industry.

Khan acknowledges that while Bollywood has produced many action-packed movies, the time has come for female actors to take on more diverse roles, including those involving action. Although she has yet to explore the genre in a feature film, she expresses interest in playing a spy or an assassin on screen. She believes that playing Black Widow is a great starting point in that direction and is confident that she can deliver a compelling performance.

Kareena's husband and fellow actor Saif Ali Khan is also involved in the Marvel Audible project as Star-Lord. When asked if Bollywood stars are selected as voice actors for the Hindi project due to their fandom, Kareena agrees. She thinks that everyone, regardless of age, is a Marvel fan, and an Indianized version of the story told in Hindi will appeal to a different audience. She predicts that the series will have a massive impact and be a hit with the masses.

