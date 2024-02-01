Search

Lifestyle

WATCH — Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' teaser out now!

Web Desk
08:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
WATCH — Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' teaser out now!
Source: Youtube

Calling all history buffs, drama queens, and lovers of opulent aesthetics! Get ready to add Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest masterpiece, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," to your must-watch list. This Netflix series promises a mesmerizing journey back to the 1940s, transporting you to the heart of Lahore's vibrant, enigmatic red-light district.

Think shimmering silks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and the intoxicating melodies of bygone eras. The first teaser paints a picture of pure cinematic indulgence, where Bhansali's signature grandeur takes centre stage. Imagine opulent sets recreating the bustling Heeramandi, each detail whispering tales of love, betrayal, and the hidden cultural reality of a bygone era.

But "Heeramandi" is more than just eye candy. Dive deeper and discover captivating stories woven around the lives of extraordinary courtesans. Witness the power struggles within the opulent "kothas," the resilience of these women, and the echoes of a changing India on the cusp of independence.

Have a look at the teaser:

Leading the charge is a dazzling ensemble cast – Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh – each bringing their unique charm and talent to the forefront. 

Bhansali has directed iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few. His last directorial project was the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role and Ajay Devgn in a supporting role.

Heeramandi: First look of Netflix series on Lahore's red light area out now!

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:53 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues apology, explanation video ...

08:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Atif Aslam's 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee' is a love letter to Punjab

08:53 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee': Imran Abbas's Punjabi film trailer is out now!

11:32 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Netizens appreciate Imran Ashraf for taking consent before ...

06:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki

07:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's heartwarming dance ...

Lifestyle

08:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third ...

10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after ...

10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against ...

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

09:39 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Does Usama Khan wish to marry Maya Ali?

04:43 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ali Zafar likely to get chance to sing HBL PSL 9 song

Advertisement

Latest

08:32 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam hosts Twitter Spaces session to interact with fans

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 1 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5  281.70 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354  357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.86 751.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.95 917.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.34 173.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.76 27.06
Swiss Franc CHF 324.29 324.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: