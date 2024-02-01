WATCH — Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' teaser out now!

Calling all history buffs, drama queens, and lovers of opulent aesthetics! Get ready to add Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest masterpiece, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," to your must-watch list. This Netflix series promises a mesmerizing journey back to the 1940s, transporting you to the heart of Lahore's vibrant, enigmatic red-light district.

Think shimmering silks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and the intoxicating melodies of bygone eras. The first teaser paints a picture of pure cinematic indulgence, where Bhansali's signature grandeur takes centre stage. Imagine opulent sets recreating the bustling Heeramandi, each detail whispering tales of love, betrayal, and the hidden cultural reality of a bygone era.

But "Heeramandi" is more than just eye candy. Dive deeper and discover captivating stories woven around the lives of extraordinary courtesans. Witness the power struggles within the opulent "kothas," the resilience of these women, and the echoes of a changing India on the cusp of independence.

Have a look at the teaser:

Leading the charge is a dazzling ensemble cast – Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh – each bringing their unique charm and talent to the forefront.

Bhansali has directed iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few. His last directorial project was the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role and Ajay Devgn in a supporting role.