WATCH — Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' teaser out now!

Calling all history buffs, drama queens, and lovers of opulent aesthetics! Get ready to add Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest masterpiece, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," to your must-watch list. This Netflix series promises a mesmerizing journey back to the 1940s, transporting you to the heart of Lahore's vibrant, enigmatic red-light district.
Think shimmering silks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and the intoxicating melodies of bygone eras. The first teaser paints a picture of pure cinematic indulgence, where Bhansali's signature grandeur takes centre stage. Imagine opulent sets recreating the bustling Heeramandi, each detail whispering tales of love, betrayal, and the hidden cultural reality of a bygone era.
But "Heeramandi" is more than just eye candy. Dive deeper and discover captivating stories woven around the lives of extraordinary courtesans. Witness the power struggles within the opulent "kothas," the resilience of these women, and the echoes of a changing India on the cusp of independence.
Have a look at the teaser:
Leading the charge is a dazzling ensemble cast – Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh – each bringing their unique charm and talent to the forefront.
Bhansali has directed iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few. His last directorial project was the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role and Ajay Devgn in a supporting role.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.