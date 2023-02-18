Heeramandi: First look of Netflix series on Lahore's red light area out now!

Heeramandi is an Indian web-series that delves into the cultural realities of a dazzling district during pre-partition India and explores the stories of courtesans. It is a tale of love, betrayal, succession, and politics set in the kothas of Lahore's infamous red light area, called Heera Mandi.

Today Netflix India and Bhansali Productions unveiled the first look at the series with the caption "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon."

An impressive ensemble cast was revealed for the upcoming series. The teaser showcased Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, all dressed in dazzling golden yellow ensembles with regal jewellery.

Bhansali has directed iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few. His last directorial project was 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role and Ajay Devgn in a supporting role.