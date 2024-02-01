Pakistan increases prices of 146 life-saving medicines

ISLAMABAD – The interim federal cabinet has given the green light for a hike in the prices of 146 vital life-saving medications, as per a report by state-run Radio Pakistan.
Chairing the cabinet meeting in Islamabad, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar oversaw the decision-making process.
Reportedly, the Ministry of National Health proposed the price surge, citing the escalating costs of raw materials in the global market.
During the session, PM Kakar emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring affordable access to medications for the general populace.
He underscored the government's efforts in formulating policies that would not only benefit citizens but also support the pharmaceutical industry.
"The prime minister has instructed the preparation of recommendations to enhance the efficacy of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP)," the report stated.
Additionally, he urged expedited measures against drug hoarding and smuggling. PM Kakar called for suggestions to be forwarded for drafting legislation on drug price deregulation, to be presented in the next elected parliament session.
The drug crisis intensified after a disagreement between caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) regarding the review of prices for 262 hardship case drugs.
Documents revealed that DRAP had reviewed and approved proposed prices for 262 drugs in November 2022, awaiting the health ministry's nod for notification issuance.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.