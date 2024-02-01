Pakistan increases prices of 146 life-saving medicines

ISLAMABAD – The interim federal cabinet has given the green light for a hike in the prices of 146 vital life-saving medications, as per a report by state-run Radio Pakistan.

Chairing the cabinet meeting in Islamabad, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar oversaw the decision-making process.

Reportedly, the Ministry of National Health proposed the price surge, citing the escalating costs of raw materials in the global market.

During the session, PM Kakar emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring affordable access to medications for the general populace.

He underscored the government's efforts in formulating policies that would not only benefit citizens but also support the pharmaceutical industry.

"The prime minister has instructed the preparation of recommendations to enhance the efficacy of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP)," the report stated.

Additionally, he urged expedited measures against drug hoarding and smuggling. PM Kakar called for suggestions to be forwarded for drafting legislation on drug price deregulation, to be presented in the next elected parliament session.

The drug crisis intensified after a disagreement between caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) regarding the review of prices for 262 hardship case drugs.

Documents revealed that DRAP had reviewed and approved proposed prices for 262 drugs in November 2022, awaiting the health ministry's nod for notification issuance.