Pakistan

Pakistan increases prices of 146 life-saving medicines

Web Desk
08:52 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The interim federal cabinet has given the green light for a hike in the prices of 146 vital life-saving medications, as per a report by state-run Radio Pakistan.

Chairing the cabinet meeting in Islamabad, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar oversaw the decision-making process.

Reportedly, the Ministry of National Health proposed the price surge, citing the escalating costs of raw materials in the global market.

During the session, PM Kakar emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring affordable access to medications for the general populace.

He underscored the government's efforts in formulating policies that would not only benefit citizens but also support the pharmaceutical industry.

"The prime minister has instructed the preparation of recommendations to enhance the efficacy of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP)," the report stated.

Additionally, he urged expedited measures against drug hoarding and smuggling. PM Kakar called for suggestions to be forwarded for drafting legislation on drug price deregulation, to be presented in the next elected parliament session.

The drug crisis intensified after a disagreement between caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) regarding the review of prices for 262 hardship case drugs.

Documents revealed that DRAP had reviewed and approved proposed prices for 262 drugs in November 2022, awaiting the health ministry's nod for notification issuance.

Latest

10:02 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Fly Jinnah launches international operations with direct flights to Sharjah

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 1 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5  281.70 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354  357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.86 751.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.95 917.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.34 173.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.76 27.06
Swiss Franc CHF 324.29 324.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

