Babar Azam hosts Twitter Spaces session to interact with fans

07:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Source: PCB

LAHORE – Pakistan’s former skipper Babar Azam has sparked frenzy on social media platform X as he is hosting the Space to hold direct interaction with fans. 

A day earlier, ‘King Babar’ took to his official Twitter account to make an announcement about his online session. 

“Are you as excited as I am for the live Twitter Space? I'll be answering questions already submitted using #AskBabar. Send your questions and tune in. I will answer as many questions as possible,” he wrote in his post. 

The announcement received overwhelming response as #AskBabar has become top trend on X. 

The session begins at 7pm and till the filing of this story there are 19.5k listeners in this Spaces.

Babar is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in contemporary world cricket.

Facebook Comments

