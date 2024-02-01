Holidays announced in KP schools from Feb 5 to 9

PESHAWAR – All public and private educational institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed from Feb 5 to 9 for general elections and Kashmir Day.

The government said that a public holiday will be observed on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day while all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from Feb 6 to 9 due to elections.

Earlier, administration in federal capital has announced week-long holiday in all educational institutions in view of general elections scheduled for February 8.

The holidays will practically begin from Feb 3 (Saturday) and end on Feb 11 as these include the weekly day offs. All schools, colleges, and universities will reopen on Feb 12.

Officially, there is public holiday on Feb 5 (Monday) on account of Kashmir Day and three holidays (Feb 6 to 9) for elections.

Sindh and Punjab have already announced the same schedule for closure of schools across the provinces owing to general elections in the country.